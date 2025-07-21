$41.750.12
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26611 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 28922 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32565 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42120 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86481 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81457 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155477 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150074 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
France has launched a criminal investigation against Elon Musk's company "X": what are they accused of?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

The French government has launched a criminal investigation against company X for alleged algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction. The company denies the accusations and calls the investigation politically motivated.

France has launched a criminal investigation against Elon Musk's company "X": what are they accused of?

The French government has launched a criminal investigation against Elon Musk's company X over "alleged manipulation of its algorithm" and "fraudulent data extraction." This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The company reported that French authorities requested access to the company's recommendation algorithm, as well as to data "on all user posts on the platform."

The company also stated that they "remain unaware of the specific accusations," which they deny. They also stated that the company "did not comply with the demands of the French authorities."

The company also called the investigation "politically motivated." At the same time, journalists were unable to contact the French police and prosecutor's office for comments.

Recall

Elon Musk announced plans to create a new artificial intelligence-based application called Baby Grok, aimed at a child audience.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Financial Times
Elon Musk
France
Tesla
