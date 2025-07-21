France has launched a criminal investigation against Elon Musk's company "X": what are they accused of?

The French government has launched a criminal investigation against Elon Musk's company X over "alleged manipulation of its algorithm" and "fraudulent data extraction." This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The company reported that French authorities requested access to the company's recommendation algorithm, as well as to data "on all user posts on the platform."

The company also stated that they "remain unaware of the specific accusations," which they deny. They also stated that the company "did not comply with the demands of the French authorities."

The company also called the investigation "politically motivated." At the same time, journalists were unable to contact the French police and prosecutor's office for comments.

Recall

