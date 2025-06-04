$41.640.02
In India, 11 people died and dozens were injured in a stampede of RCB cricket team fans after their victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In India, 11 people died and many were injured during a stampede of RCB team fans. The tragedy occurred when thousands of fans gathered to congratulate the players on their victory.

In India, 11 people died and dozens were injured in a stampede of RCB cricket team fans after their victory

Eleven people died and several dozen were injured in India in a stampede of fans of the RCB cricket team, which won the Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident occurred when thousands of fans filled the stadium in Bangalore to congratulate their favorite players on their success. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hindustan Times.

Details

It is reported that when the crowd poured into the stadium, the situation quickly spiraled out of control and turned into chaos at several entrances.

Police used force against the fans, but this did not stop the people and only exacerbated the problem. A stampede occurred in several locations at once. People fell to the ground, others ran over the heads of those below.

According to the police, the final number of victims is being clarified. The victims were taken to Bowring Hospital for treatment.

The state government must take full responsibility for this tragedy. When the whole country and the state of Karnataka were celebrating the victory of RCB, the haste of the local authorities to hold a victory rally without any prior preparation led to this tragedy. The state government never cared about prior preparation. He was more interested in publicity

- said Jagat Nadda, the head of one of the two leading national parties of India, Bharatiya Janata, in the state of Karnataka.

Let us remind you

In January of this year, at least 15 people died in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela Hindu pilgrimage in Prayagraj. The incident occurred at night near the arena of ascetics during a holy bathing.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SportsNews of the World
