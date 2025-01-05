ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146454 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126819 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134481 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110570 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163705 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130033 views
In Germany, unknown persons desecrate Jewish memorial with a pig's head

In Germany, unknown persons desecrate Jewish memorial with a pig's head

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29580 views

A pig's head was found near the Praeger House memorial site in Apold. The police are investigating the incident as incitement to hatred, and local authorities have strongly condemned this anti-Semitic act.

In the German city of Apolda, in Thuringia, unknown persons left a pig's head at the Jewish memorial site in Bernhard-Prager-Gasse, known as the Prager House.

This is reported by t-online, UNN reports.

 Details

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected incitement to hatred. The incident took place between Friday (14:00) and Saturday (11:40), law enforcement officials said.

Thuringia's Minister-President Mario Voigt (CDU) and Interior Minister Georg Mayer (SPD) expressed outrage at the act. Voigt said: 

We condemn in the strongest terms the desecration of the Prager House in Apold. Anti-Semitism has no place in our society

Politicians called the incident an unacceptable violation and a clear manifestation of anti-Semitism. Investigation and call for witnesses The criminal police and the state security service are looking for witnesses. They are asking for help in the investigation and urging people to contact the criminal police in Jena if they have any details.

History of Prager House The memorial was created in memory of the Prager family, who suffered under the Nazi regime. Bernhard Prager, the owner of the house, was killed in 1944 in the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

A memorial center now operates in the Pragers' former home. The rise of anti-Semitic crimes in the region Recently, the Jena district, which includes Apolda, has experienced an increased level of anti-Semitic crimes, mainly through incitement to hatred, property damage, and threats.

Recall

In Berlin, vandals desecrated more than 80 gravesby drawing the letter “Z.” 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
germanyGermany
berlinBerlin

