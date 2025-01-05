In Germany, unknown persons desecrate Jewish memorial with a pig's head

In the German city of Apolda, in Thuringia, unknown persons left a pig's head at the Jewish memorial site in Bernhard-Prager-Gasse, known as the Prager House.

Details

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected incitement to hatred. The incident took place between Friday (14:00) and Saturday (11:40), law enforcement officials said.

Thuringia's Minister-President Mario Voigt (CDU) and Interior Minister Georg Mayer (SPD) expressed outrage at the act. Voigt said:

We condemn in the strongest terms the desecration of the Prager House in Apold. Anti-Semitism has no place in our society

Politicians called the incident an unacceptable violation and a clear manifestation of anti-Semitism. Investigation and call for witnesses The criminal police and the state security service are looking for witnesses. They are asking for help in the investigation and urging people to contact the criminal police in Jena if they have any details.

History of Prager House The memorial was created in memory of the Prager family, who suffered under the Nazi regime. Bernhard Prager, the owner of the house, was killed in 1944 in the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

A memorial center now operates in the Pragers' former home. The rise of anti-Semitic crimes in the region Recently, the Jena district, which includes Apolda, has experienced an increased level of anti-Semitic crimes, mainly through incitement to hatred, property damage, and threats.

Recall

In Berlin, vandals desecrated more than 80 gravesby drawing the letter “Z.”