In Germany, Russian pleads guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in court

A Russian citizen suspected of killing two Ukrainian soldiers in the Bavarian city of Murnau last year appeared in court in Munich on February 10. He pleaded guilty. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.



Details

According to the investigation, a 58-year-old Russian man attacked two Ukrainian soldiers, aged 23 and 36, who were undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded in a local clinic in Murnau. The incident took place in April 2023.

It is noted that the suspect and the victims knew each other superficially from previous meetings. That evening, they were drinking together in a local bar, where a dispute arose between them over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty and expressed regret for his actions.

Now, in my sober state, I deeply regret what happened, - he said through his lawyer.

According to the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Munich Prosecutor's Office, the Russian felt “infringed on his national pride” during the dispute, which is likely to have been the motive for the attack.

The indictment states that the suspect, who has been living in Germany since the early 90s, is a “supporter of hypertrophied Russian nationalism” and “unconditionally supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Due to a possible political motive for the murder, the case is being investigated by the Central Directorate.

Recall

UNN wrote that more than six months ago, two Ukrainians were stabbed to death near a shopping center in the city of Murnau.

