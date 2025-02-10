In Germany, Russian pleads guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in court

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32127 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73645 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112411 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121970 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101976 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156639 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101233 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78303 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 49450 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102367 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 76776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147045 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 76776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102367 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135452 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137330 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165426 views
In Germany, Russian pleads guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in court

In Germany, Russian pleads guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40031 views

A 58-year-old Russian man pleaded guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau after a dispute in a bar. The motive was an insult to “national pride” during a discussion about the war in Ukraine.

A Russian citizen suspected of killing two Ukrainian soldiers in the Bavarian city of Murnau last year appeared in court in Munich on February 10. He pleaded guilty. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a 58-year-old Russian man attacked two Ukrainian soldiers, aged 23 and 36, who were undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded in a local clinic in Murnau. The incident took place in April 2023.

It is noted that the suspect and the victims knew each other superficially from previous meetings. That evening, they were drinking together in a local bar, where a dispute arose between them over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty and expressed regret for his actions.

Now, in my sober state, I deeply regret what happened,

- he said through his lawyer.

According to the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Munich Prosecutor's Office, the Russian felt “infringed on his national pride” during the dispute, which is likely to have been the motive for the attack.

The indictment states that the suspect, who has been living in Germany since the early 90s, is a “supporter of hypertrophied Russian nationalism” and “unconditionally supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Due to a possible political motive for the murder, the case is being investigated by the Central Directorate.

Recall

UNN wrote that more than six months ago, two Ukrainians were stabbed to death near a shopping center in the city of Murnau.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCrimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
munichMunich
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

