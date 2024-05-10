ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Germany, environmental activists stormed a Tesla factory to stop the company's expansion

Kyiv  •  UNN

Activists protested against the expansion of the Tesla plant near Berlin, some of them breaking through fences and clashing with police, resulting in injuries on both sides and several arrests.

In Germany, a group of left-wing radical activists staged a protest against the expansion of the Tesla car factory near Berlin. This was reported by the German edition Bild, UNN reports.

Details

During the protest, some demonstrators broke through the factory's railroad tracks and climbed over fences, leading to clashes with police. One activist was injured, and three police officers were also injured.

It is noted that law enforcement officers were guarding railroad tracks, electricity and water supply lines, as well as a transformer substation near the car plant.

Meanwhile, the activists posted a video of themselves running across the field toward the plant. The demonstrators themselves say that the police are "disoriented." 

As explained in the publication, the demonstrators were able to break through because the territory of the plant is too large to secure all possible places. According to preliminary information, the police detained several protesters. 

Addendum

Activists also tried to block the former airfield in Neuhardenberg, where Tesla cars are temporarily parked, which increased tensions around the company's activities.

The activists have not yet managed to break through to the Tesla factory. Some of them blocked the access roads leading to the Tesla factory. The rest of the protesters gathered near the plant.

Image

Context 

Tesla plans to expand the Giga Berlin facility by 170 hectares, doubling the company's production capacity to 1 million units per year. However, residents of the German city of Grünheide, on the outskirts of which the plant is built, voted against the expansion in a poll conducted earlier this year.

Disrupt, a coalition of self-proclaimed anti-capitalist protest groups, argues that the expansion will require clearing of surrounding forest and further strain local water supplies.

Recall

Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after discovering that the accelerator pedal can get stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increasing the risk of an accident.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
bildBild
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
germanyGermany
berlinBerlin

