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In Germany, COVID-19 vaccination will become paid for most people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Free vaccination is now recommended for healthy people aged 75 and over and for at-risk groups. For others, the vaccine will cost around 100 euros.

In Germany, COVID-19 vaccination will become paid for most people

In Germany, the rules for COVID-19 vaccination payments by statutory health insurance funds have changed. Now, as part of the standard program, annual vaccination is recommended for healthy people only from the age of 75, instead of the previous age of 60. As a rule, other citizens without medical indications will have to pay for vaccination themselves. Bild learned that it costs around 100 euros, reports UNN.

Details

Free vaccination in Germany remains available to people at increased risk of severe disease, including patients with chronic illnesses. Vaccination is also recommended for certain categories of healthcare workers and employees of care facilities, as well as pregnant women with additional risk factors. Doctors emphasize that the coronavirus can still pose a serious danger to people with underlying conditions.

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The changes are based on updated recommendations from the Standing Committee on Vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute. According to experts, more than 95% of Germany’s adult population already has immunity due to previous infections, earlier vaccinations, or a combination of the two.

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The number of severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has declined significantly. Therefore, the committee also abandoned its previous recommendation to establish basic immunity through at least three vaccinations or previous infections.

Antonina Tumanova

COVID-19Health
Germany