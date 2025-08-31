In Germany, an "anti-war" march escalated into armed violence

Clashes occurred in Cologne yesterday during an anti-war demonstration. Police found pyrotechnics, alcohol, and gas cylinders among one of the groups of protesters. There were also attacks by demonstrators – twelve police officers were injured. UNN reports with reference to RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

Details

On Saturday in Germany, during an anti-war march in the center of Cologne, violent clashes broke out between police and demonstrators. Among the protesters were masked attackers. Aggressive participants ignited smoke bombs. According to media reports, the rally was organized by the "Disarm Rheinmetall" alliance. It was later stopped.

Merz admits the possibility of introducing compulsory military service in the future, including for women

In the escort vehicle, police found pyrotechnics, methyl alcohol, and gas cylinders. As a result of attacks by demonstrators, twelve police officers were injured. Four were forced to leave their duties, according to German media.

Police reported that it took all night to identify those who, according to preliminary data, participated in aggressive actions. Several people were taken into custody.

Most Germans support Ukraine's territorial concessions for peace - poll

Recall

It should be noted that protests in Indonesia over benefits for lawmakers escalated into violence. As a result of the events, three people died in the country located on the islands of Southeast Asia. They died during a fire in the city council building in Makassar.

Protest-engulfed streets blocked by police: new demonstrations against Vučić's government in Serbia