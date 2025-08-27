During the latest poll in Germany, more than half of the country's citizens stated that Ukraine should cede its territories to achieve peace in the war with Russia. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist party AfD. This is reported by Die Welt, writes UNN.

Details

According to a poll by the Forsa sociological institute for RTL/ntv TV channels, more than half of those surveyed, namely 52% of Germans, stated that Ukraine should cede some territories to end the war with the Russian Federation and sign a peace agreement. The highest level of support for this scenario was recorded among supporters of the "Alternative for Germany" – 72%.

Voters of other parties voted differently on this issue, namely: 48% of SPD supporters and 43% of CDU/CSU sympathizers agree with concessions, while the rest oppose.

The study was conducted on August 18–19 among 1002 respondents.

Recall

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions. Kyiv demands automatic security mechanisms, not just declarations from allies.

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupiers.