$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 11158 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 10708 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 2294 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 12090 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 13491 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21652 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 58928 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 56999 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107785 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76831 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 34307 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 32270 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 38480 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 18771 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 18018 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 11150 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 58922 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 76203 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 73225 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157790 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 6638 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 18203 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 18986 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 38900 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 27529 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
COVID-19
Ammunition
TikTok

Most Germans support Ukraine's territorial concessions for peace - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

More than half of Germans believe that Ukraine should cede territories for the sake of peace. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist AfD party.

Most Germans support Ukraine's territorial concessions for peace - poll

During the latest poll in Germany, more than half of the country's citizens stated that Ukraine should cede its territories to achieve peace in the war with Russia. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist party AfD. This is reported by Die Welt, writes UNN.

Details

According to a poll by the Forsa sociological institute for RTL/ntv TV channels, more than half of those surveyed, namely 52% of Germans, stated that Ukraine should cede some territories to end the war with the Russian Federation and sign a peace agreement. The highest level of support for this scenario was recorded among supporters of the "Alternative for Germany" – 72%.

Voters of other parties voted differently on this issue, namely: 48% of SPD supporters and 43% of CDU/CSU sympathizers agree with concessions, while the rest oppose.

The study was conducted on August 18–19 among 1002 respondents.

Recall

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions. Kyiv demands automatic security mechanisms, not just declarations from allies.

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupiers.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany
Ukraine