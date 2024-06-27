In Germany, a new law on citizenship comes into force, which makes it easier to obtain it
In Germany, a new citizenship law comes into force that makes it easier to obtain a German passport, allowing applicants to retain their previous citizenship and apply for a passport after 3-5 years of residence in the country.
On June 27, a new citizenship law comes into force in Germany. You can use them to become a German citizen in 3-5 years. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.
The new law makes it easier to obtain a German passport. To do this, you will no longer have to renounce your previous citizenship, and you will be able to apply for a passport after five years of living in the country. In some cases - even after three years,
Details
The main requirements for applicants are: having a legal status in Germany, passing an exam for knowledge of Germany and its laws, knowledge of the German language and the ability to provide for yourself.
Expedited citizenship: those who wish must know German at the C1 level and have "special merits in integration". In addition, those who have married a German citizen or Citizen can also apply for a German passport in three years.
What are the special achievements in integration? lawmakers have not yet clarified this, but there are three types of such merits: in education, in professional or volunteer activities.
Terms of consideration of applications: each federal state may decide on this issue at its own discretion. Even today, the waiting time for obtaining citizenship has stretched in most cities and communities for more than a year.
