The German government does not support the repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, but calls on them to "earn a living"

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3120 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105880 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121770 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190377 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234431 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143833 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369382 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181836 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93632 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105880 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101970 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121770 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1916 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5148 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12075 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13678 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17618 views
The German government does not support the repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, but calls on them to "earn a living"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31255 views

The German government rejects the forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, but calls on them to integrate into the labor market and earn a living.

The German government does not support the repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, but calls on them to "earn a living"

The Federal order of Nimechchini rishuche vidkinuv mirkuvannya about the primus of the Ukrainian citizens. In the evening, the riverman in a row announced about the initiative of the integrationist and the prospect of landing on the market of prati. Pish UNN iz posilannam on Tagesspiegel.

In a discussion about helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the war, the German Federal Government rejected the idea of forced return to certain territories.

"We see that the Russian Armed Forces are carrying out their attacks throughout Ukraine as part of their war of aggression, violating international law," a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Ministry in Berlin said on Monday.

Russian attacks on energy supply facilities and other civilian infrastructure facilities are particularly in the spotlight. This is emphasized by the German media covering the point of view of the German government - according to the speaker, he "does not know where a safe place in Ukraine should be now.

Olaf Scholz stressed the support of Ukrainians in Germany, but the government offers an initiative that will help get employment:  

"We support Ukraine and try to encourage Ukrainians (who took refuge in Germany during the war - ed.) to go to work and pay taxes. This is in the best interests of all," said federal government spokesman Steffen Gebeshtright. He mentioned the so-called" Turbo work " that the federal government launched in the fall. The goal of this initiative is to quickly integrate refugees with the prospect of remaining in the labor market.

Over the weekend, a representative of the CSU (center-right Christian - conservative political party of Bavaria-ed.) called for sending war refugees back to Ukraine if they do not agree to work in Germany.

"This principle should be in effect for more than two years after the outbreak of the war: take up work in Germany or return to safe areas of Western Ukraine," Alexander Dobrindt, chairman of the CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

In Germany, only one in four Ukrainian refugees is employed18.06.24, 19:24 • 30519 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

