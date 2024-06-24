The German government does not support the repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, but calls on them to "earn a living"

The Federal order of Nimechchini rishuche vidkinuv mirkuvannya about the primus of the Ukrainian citizens. In the evening, the riverman in a row announced about the initiative of the integrationist and the prospect of landing on the market of prati. Pish UNN iz posilannam on Tagesspiegel.

In a discussion about helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the war, the German Federal Government rejected the idea of forced return to certain territories.

"We see that the Russian Armed Forces are carrying out their attacks throughout Ukraine as part of their war of aggression, violating international law," a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Ministry in Berlin said on Monday.

Russian attacks on energy supply facilities and other civilian infrastructure facilities are particularly in the spotlight. This is emphasized by the German media covering the point of view of the German government - according to the speaker, he "does not know where a safe place in Ukraine should be now.

Olaf Scholz stressed the support of Ukrainians in Germany, but the government offers an initiative that will help get employment:

"We support Ukraine and try to encourage Ukrainians (who took refuge in Germany during the war - ed.) to go to work and pay taxes. This is in the best interests of all," said federal government spokesman Steffen Gebeshtright. He mentioned the so-called" Turbo work " that the federal government launched in the fall. The goal of this initiative is to quickly integrate refugees with the prospect of remaining in the labor market.

Over the weekend, a representative of the CSU (center-right Christian - conservative political party of Bavaria-ed.) called for sending war refugees back to Ukraine if they do not agree to work in Germany.

"This principle should be in effect for more than two years after the outbreak of the war: take up work in Germany or return to safe areas of Western Ukraine," Alexander Dobrindt, chairman of the CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

In Germany, only one in four Ukrainian refugees is employed