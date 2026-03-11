In Germany, a 16-year-old Ukrainian was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of a woman and her young daughter - media

A 16-year-old Ukrainian has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Germany for the murder of a woman and her daughter, UNN reports, citing Spiegel.

Details

The Essen Regional Court sentenced the 16-year-old teenager to ten years of imprisonment in a juvenile correctional facility. According to dpa, the teenager from Dorsten was found guilty of the deaths of a mother and her young daughter. A court spokesperson stated that the teenager confessed to killing his neighbor and her daughter, "kicking and punching them last June." The crime scene was on a forest path in Dorsten.

The 16-year-old was found guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter; the circumstances of the case remain unclear. "A passerby discovered the partially undressed body of a 32-year-old woman. The child's body was found by police in bushes nearby. Both victims suffered severe head injuries," the report states.

"According to the verdict, there was a sexual relationship between the woman and the teenager, who is a Ukrainian citizen, before the crime," the publication writes. The deceased woman was also a citizen of Ukraine. The judges of the Essen regional court stated that they could not establish the reasons for the defendant's subsequent use of violence.

The 16-year-old returned to the crime scene the next day and surrendered to the police present there. Due to the young age of the defendant, the trial was held entirely behind closed doors. The verdict is not yet legally binding, the publication writes.

