In Germany, a 16-year-old Ukrainian was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of a woman and her young daughter - media

Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Electricity outage schedules
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113713 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86439 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
In Germany, a 16-year-old Ukrainian was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of a woman and her young daughter - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2514 views

The Essen court sentenced a teenager for the murder of a woman and her daughter in Dorsten. The boy confessed to beating the victims, who were also citizens of Ukraine.

In Germany, a 16-year-old Ukrainian was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of a woman and her young daughter - media

A 16-year-old Ukrainian has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Germany for the murder of a woman and her daughter, UNN reports, citing Spiegel.

Details

The Essen Regional Court sentenced the 16-year-old teenager to ten years of imprisonment in a juvenile correctional facility. According to dpa, the teenager from Dorsten was found guilty of the deaths of a mother and her young daughter. A court spokesperson stated that the teenager confessed to killing his neighbor and her daughter, "kicking and punching them last June." The crime scene was on a forest path in Dorsten.

The 16-year-old was found guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter; the circumstances of the case remain unclear. "A passerby discovered the partially undressed body of a 32-year-old woman. The child's body was found by police in bushes nearby. Both victims suffered severe head injuries," the report states.

"According to the verdict, there was a sexual relationship between the woman and the teenager, who is a Ukrainian citizen, before the crime," the publication writes. The deceased woman was also a citizen of Ukraine. The judges of the Essen regional court stated that they could not establish the reasons for the defendant's subsequent use of violence.

The 16-year-old returned to the crime scene the next day and surrendered to the police present there. Due to the young age of the defendant, the trial was held entirely behind closed doors. The verdict is not yet legally binding, the publication writes.

In Germany, the murderers of two Ukrainian teenage basketball players were sentenced03.12.24, 09:17 • 36656 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Life imprisonment
Der Spiegel
Germany
Ukraine