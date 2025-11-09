In France, a man was digging a swimming pool in his garden and found a treasure worth €700,000
Near Lyon, a man discovered gold coins and ingots worth €700,000 while digging a swimming pool. The treasure has no archaeological value, so the man kept it.
Near the French city of Lyon, a man digging a swimming pool in his garden accidentally found a treasure – gold coins and ingots worth approximately €700,000. This is reported by the publication Le Figaro, according to UNN.
According to the publication, back in May, the man stumbled upon five gold ingots and numerous coins in plastic bags and reported the find to the authorities.
The investigation showed that the treasure had no archaeological value, so the man kept the gold.
The origin of the find remains a mystery, as the former owner of the land where it was discovered has died
Police established that the ingots were legally purchased and melted down approximately 15-20 years ago at an enterprise near Lyon.
