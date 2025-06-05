In Donetsk region, Russians shelled rescuers who were eliminating the consequences of an enemy strike: a driver of the State Emergency Service was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A firefighter driver was injured in the shelling. In Nikopol, a man was injured by a drone, and in Kherson, the Russians dropped KABs on the city center.
In the Donetsk region, the Russians again shelled rescuers tonight while they were extinguishing a fire caused by the previous shelling of Sloviansk. As a result, the driver of the fire and rescue service was injured, writes UNN referring to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
The driver of the fire and rescue unit was injured. He was promptly taken to the hospital. Also, as a result of the shelling, a fire truck was damaged. The cynicism of the enemy knows no bounds
The State Emergency Service also assured that, despite everything, they will continue their work and continue to save people.
We wish our colleague a speedy recovery. We don't stop. We continue to rescue and help
Addition
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops carried out a drone attack. One person is known to have been injured.
In Nikopol, a 71-year-old man was injured by a shell dropped from an enemy drone. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition
Russian troops dropped four KABs on the center of Kherson, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration, the City Council and other objects. Two people were injured, four were rescued from the basement.