Exclusive
02:18 PM • 5922 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 36608 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 33670 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 70528 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 41314 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 36368 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 37497 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 90533 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128503 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80822 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
In Donetsk region, power engineers came under fire, a car was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

A team of DTEK power engineers came under fire from an enemy drone during repair work in the Donetsk region. The service vehicle was damaged, but the employees were not injured.

In Donetsk region, power engineers came under fire, a car was damaged

In the Donetsk region, a team of DTEK power engineers came under fire during repair work. As a result of an enemy drone explosion, a service vehicle was damaged. None of the employees were injured, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.

Our colleagues came under fire in Donetsk region while performing repair work. A work vehicle was damaged by a drone explosion. Fortunately, the power engineers were not injured.

- the post says.

The company assures that despite the danger, specialists continue to do everything possible to provide consumers with electricity.

DTEK-20 years: 5.5 thousand energy workers went to defend Ukraine06.07.25, 10:35 • 2046 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
DTEK