In Donetsk region, power engineers came under fire, a car was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A team of DTEK power engineers came under fire from an enemy drone during repair work in the Donetsk region. The service vehicle was damaged, but the employees were not injured.
In the Donetsk region, a team of DTEK power engineers came under fire during repair work. As a result of an enemy drone explosion, a service vehicle was damaged. None of the employees were injured, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.
Our colleagues came under fire in Donetsk region while performing repair work. A work vehicle was damaged by a drone explosion. Fortunately, the power engineers were not injured.
The company assures that despite the danger, specialists continue to do everything possible to provide consumers with electricity.
DTEK-20 years: 5.5 thousand energy workers went to defend Ukraine06.07.25, 10:35 • 2046 views