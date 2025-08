In Donetsk region, power engineers came under fire, a car was damaged

In the Donetsk region, a team of DTEK power engineers came under fire during repair work. As a result of an enemy drone explosion, a service vehicle was damaged. None of the employees were injured, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.

The company assures that despite the danger, specialists continue to do everything possible to provide consumers with electricity.

