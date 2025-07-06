DTEK-20 years: 5.5 thousand energy workers went to defend Ukraine

The DTEK Group has been operating under war conditions for 11 out of 20 years. During this time, dozens of enterprises have been occupied, and 5,500 DTEK energy workers have gone to defend Ukraine.

UNN reports this with reference to the energy company.

Today DTEK is twenty years old. 11 out of 20 years DTEK has been operating in war. During these years, the enemy occupied dozens of enterprises (DTEK - ed.). DTEK survived hundreds of massive attacks on thermal power plants and other energy facilities. 5,500 energy workers (DTEK - ed.) went to defend the country - DTEK reported.

It is noted that despite the war, DTEK continues to extract coal and produce electricity. To drill gas and oil, develop renewable energy, repair and update networks.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, they have restored electricity to 20 million Ukrainian homes and have already invested almost UAH 20 billion in restoration so that all families remain with light. They invested 12.5 billion euros in the development of Ukrainian energy - the energy company informs.

The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer