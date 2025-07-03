$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 4362 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 13818 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18067 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 32527 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 43156 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 79985 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 51393 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 49852 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39174 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29078 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
In Donetsk region, paramedics came under repeated Russian attacks while rescuing victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

The enemy attacked the village of Raiske three times with drones, destroying houses and repeatedly shelling rescuers. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were killed and three more were injured.

In Donetsk region, paramedics came under repeated Russian attacks while rescuing victims

During the rescue of victims in Raiske, Donetsk police paramedics came under repeated Russian attacks, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The enemy struck the village of Raiske, Druzhkivka community, three times with drones: the first time - destroying private houses, the second and third - when police and rescuers arrived to help.

Despite targeted attacks, paramedics rescued people. As a result of the shelling, three civilians died and three were wounded. The wounded are the wife and son of the deceased, as well as a 73-year-old man.

Police and State Emergency Service employees were not injured, rescue equipment was damaged.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of occupiers' ammunition depots in Donetsk region03.07.25, 14:57 • 726 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
