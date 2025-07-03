In Donetsk region, paramedics came under repeated Russian attacks while rescuing victims

During the rescue of victims in Raiske, Donetsk police paramedics came under repeated Russian attacks, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The enemy struck the village of Raiske, Druzhkivka community, three times with drones: the first time - destroying private houses, the second and third - when police and rescuers arrived to help.

Despite targeted attacks, paramedics rescued people. As a result of the shelling, three civilians died and three were wounded. The wounded are the wife and son of the deceased, as well as a 73-year-old man.

Police and State Emergency Service employees were not injured, rescue equipment was damaged.

