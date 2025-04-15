In Dominica, the number of victims of the nightclub collapse has risen to 231

In the Dominican Republic, the number of victims of the disaster in one of the most famous nightclubs in the capital has increased. Unfortunately, more than 200 people died. This is reported by AFP, reports UNN.

According to the head of the local Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death of 231 people as a result of the collapse of the roof of the Jet Set entertainment facility, which happened last Tuesday morning local time, has been confirmed.

The causes of the tragedy remain unclear, but the government has already formed a special investigative commission with the participation of both local and international experts. Their task is to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to one of the largest tragedies in the country's history in recent decades.

Among the dead are not only citizens of Dominica. Among the victims, one citizen of Italy, two Frenchmen, and several Americans were found. The procedure for identifying the bodies and handing them over to relatives was completed on Sunday.

Mourning has been declared in the country.

On April 10, it was reported that the authorities of the Dominican Republic announced that the number of victims of the collapse of the roof of the nightclub had increased to 184 people, and more than 200 people were injured.

