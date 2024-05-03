In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the evening, and fired at Nikopol region at night

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih district the night before, causing a fire that was extinguished, and in the evening they also attacked Nikopol and two communities with artillery and drones, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Yesterday evening the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties - Lysak said on Telegram.

According to him, enemy attacks on the Nikopol region continued.

"First, in the evening, the aggressor hit the district center with a kamikaze drone. Then he fired at Chervonohryhorivka community with heavy artillery. In the morning, Nikopol came under attack again. And also - Marhanetska community. The occupants used drones. People were not injured," noted Lysak.

