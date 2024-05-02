Ukrainian air defense shoots down enemy drone over Kryvyi Rih district

Ukrainian military shot down an enemy drone over Kryvyi Rih district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Air defense was operating in the region. The defenders of the sky shot down a drone over Kryvyi Rih district. I am grateful to the Vostok Air Defense Company for the protection! - Lysak said.

Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media