Ukrainian air defense shoots down enemy drone over Kryvyi Rih district
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down an enemy drone over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.
Ukrainian military shot down an enemy drone over Kryvyi Rih district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Air defense was operating in the region. The defenders of the sky shot down a drone over Kryvyi Rih district. I am grateful to the Vostok Air Defense Company for the protection!
