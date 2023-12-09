Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media

This evening, December 9, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

At the moment, air alert is in effect in Dnipropetrovs'k, as well as Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of tactical aviation in the Sea of Azov.

"The threat of the use of aviation munitions," the AFU said.

SEE ALSO: At night, Russians attacked the outskirts of Mykolaiv with missiles, without casualties - Mykolaiv OVA