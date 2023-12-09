Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91220 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109348 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152108 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251960 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226737 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media

Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38798 views

Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of potential threats from tactical aircraft over the Sea of Azov.

 This evening, December 9, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports. 

Details 

At the moment, air alert is in effect in Dnipropetrovs'k, as well as Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

 Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of tactical aviation in the Sea of Azov.

 "The threat of the use of aviation munitions," the AFU said.

SEE ALSO: At night, Russians attacked the outskirts of Mykolaiv with missiles, without casualties - Mykolaiv OVA

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

