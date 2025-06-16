In Dnipropetrovsk region, an FPV drone attacked energy workers
Kyiv • UNN
In a frontline city of Dnipropetrovsk region, a DTEK unit was attacked by an FPV drone. According to the company, employees were not injured.
According to the company, the employees remained unharmed.
