In Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman received 8 years in prison for selling her two-year-old son

For trading her own child, the court in Dnipro sentenced the woman to eight years of imprisonment. The 19-year-old defendant offered her friend to buy her two-year-old son, gave him away, and even managed to take the money. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

The young woman who decided to get rid of the "annoying child" was detained by law enforcement officers on April 23 while receiving money for her son.

According to the offender, she was tired of taking care of the child, so she decided to get rid of him. She planned to open her own business with the money she received.

The child was handed over to representatives of the authorities and juvenile police officers. The boy is now being cared for by doctors.

A search was conducted at the detainee's place of residence and material evidence was seized. The woman was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (human trafficking).

