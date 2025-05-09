$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7512 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14817 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23955 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16635 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48162 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41519 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36429 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45925 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69161 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99146 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman received 8 years in prison for selling her two-year-old son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

A 19-year-old woman from Dnipro sold her two-year-old son to an acquaintance because she was tired of taking care of the child. The court sentenced her to eight years of imprisonment for human trafficking.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman received 8 years in prison for selling her two-year-old son

For trading her own child, the court in Dnipro sentenced the woman to eight years of imprisonment. The 19-year-old defendant offered her friend to buy her two-year-old son, gave him away, and even managed to take the money. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

The young woman who decided to get rid of the "annoying child" was detained by law enforcement officers on April 23 while receiving money for her son.

According to the offender, she was tired of taking care of the child, so she decided to get rid of him. She planned to open her own business with the money she received.

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,00008.05.25, 18:11 • 19711 views

The child was handed over to representatives of the authorities and juvenile police officers. The boy is now being cared for by doctors.

A search was conducted at the detainee's place of residence and material evidence was seized. The woman was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (human trafficking).

Let us remind you

A 22-year-old Kharkiv woman tried to sell her two-month-old daughter to a friend for 20,000 dollars to buy a car. The woman was detained while receiving money, and her two children were placed in custody.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
