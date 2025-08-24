In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with a knife wounded rescuers: the attacker was shot dead by police

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
01:49 PM • 9460 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 18398 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 28169 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 26685 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 35127 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 70643 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 60500 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 32944 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56053 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35237 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"PhotoAugust 24, 09:09 AM • 15535 views
Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthenedAugust 24, 09:46 AM • 12424 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and diedAugust 24, 09:59 AM • 17389 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM CarneyAugust 24, 10:14 AM • 13102 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure01:30 PM • 14781 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 35121 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 70638 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 42347 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 55852 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 43051 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 42800 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 28468 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 29423 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 32047 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 38280 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with a knife wounded rescuers: the attacker was shot dead by police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Kryvyi Rih district, a 42-year-old man attacked five people, including State Emergency Service rescuers, with a knife. Police used firearms, as a result of which the attacker died on the spot.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with a knife wounded rescuers: the attacker was shot dead by police

In the Kryvyi Rih district, a 42-year-old man attacked several people with a knife, including State Emergency Service rescuers. Five people were injured as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers used firearms against the attacker, as a result of which he died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the police of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

As reported by the police, the incident occurred on August 24, around 4:00 PM, in a field in the Karpivka community. According to preliminary information, a local resident inflicted knife wounds on two women, after which he set fire to hay. The fire began to spread and created a threat to people's lives.

When State Emergency Service rescuers arrived at the scene, the man attacked them with a knife — one was wounded, the other sustained bodily injuries. Subsequently, the assailant also attacked his father.

During the cessation of illegal actions, the police officer fired warning shots into the air, after which he used firearms against the offender. As a result of the injuries sustained, the 42-year-old man died

- noted the police.

As a result of the injuries, the assailant died on the spot. Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, an official investigation is underway, and the SBI has been notified.

Dnipro resident "mined" educational institutions in the EU: details of international investigation22.07.25, 15:48 • 2630 views

Veronika Marchenko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih