In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with a knife wounded rescuers: the attacker was shot dead by police

In the Kryvyi Rih district, a 42-year-old man attacked several people with a knife, including State Emergency Service rescuers. Five people were injured as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers used firearms against the attacker, as a result of which he died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the police of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

As reported by the police, the incident occurred on August 24, around 4:00 PM, in a field in the Karpivka community. According to preliminary information, a local resident inflicted knife wounds on two women, after which he set fire to hay. The fire began to spread and created a threat to people's lives.

When State Emergency Service rescuers arrived at the scene, the man attacked them with a knife — one was wounded, the other sustained bodily injuries. Subsequently, the assailant also attacked his father.

During the cessation of illegal actions, the police officer fired warning shots into the air, after which he used firearms against the offender. As a result of the injuries sustained, the 42-year-old man died - noted the police.

As a result of the injuries, the assailant died on the spot. Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, an official investigation is underway, and the SBI has been notified.

