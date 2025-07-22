Dnipro resident "mined" educational institutions in the EU: details of international investigation

Ukrainian police, together with foreign colleagues, as part of an international investigation, identified a resident of Dnipro who made a series of knowingly false reports about the mining of educational institutions and leisure centers in the mentioned countries. The man has been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, cyber specialists exposed a young man involved in sending false bomb threats.

Law enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Latvia were also involved in the investigation. Since September 2024, police in EU countries have regularly received emails with threats regarding the mining of educational institutions and leisure centers. During a special international operation, the person involved in sending such messages was identified. He turned out to be a resident of Dnipro - the message says.

It is reported that Ukrainian police, together with colleagues from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as part of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), conducted a series of searches and seized computer equipment, mobile phones, and digital storage media.

Currently, investigators have notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 259 (Knowingly false report of a threat to public safety, destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the police added.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation detained the chief state inspector of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region at the moment of receiving a bribe. He faces up to 10 years in prison.