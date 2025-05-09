$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 790 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9048 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19605 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30517 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48819 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29623 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68404 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47522 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39724 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48222 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man, fleeing from the TCC, was hit by a car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2204 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2204 views

The Dnipropetrovsk TCC commented on the incident with a man who was hit by a car while trying to escape from the military. The TCC stated that he was wanted for violating military registration.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man, fleeing from the TCC, was hit by a car

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the incident with a resident of the city who was hit by a car. The press service of the TCC reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on the morning of May 1 in the area of the Donetsk highway. Then two civilians, seeing the military, began to run away. One of them was crossing the highway with heavy traffic and was hit by a car.

According to local media, the victim was Rostyslav Bilyayenko, a resident of Dnipro. He ended up in the hospital and was diagnosed with a displaced femur fracture.

In a conversation with journalists, the man stated that on that day he was walking to work when two vans drove up to him, from which people in military uniforms ran out. They did not show any documents and tried to detain him.

Rostyslav tried to escape, but ran onto the roadway, where he was hit by a car. He was caught up, hit on the leg. However, a military medic came out of one of the vans - seeing Rostyslav's condition, he stated that they would not take him.

According to the victim, he lay on the asphalt for more than an hour before being taken to the hospital. Already at the institution, he was оформ formly оформл оформl оформления оформly formally treated for the injury and underwent surgery.

Rehabilitation will take about six months or even a year, the man said. He added that he is the sole breadwinner for his sick mother and has already filed a statement with law enforcement agencies.

The TCC stated that the man was allegedly "wanted as a violator of military registration".

Police officers and servicemen called an ambulance for the victim. His claims of beatings by police and TCC and SP representatives are not true and are the result of a gross violation of traffic rules and his own carelessness.

– the statement reads.

Let's remind

In Khmelnytskyi, a man jumped out of the window of the second floor, waiting for the decision of the VLK. He was given medical assistance and hospitalized, there was no physical violence.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$103,644.00
S&P 500
$5,684.88
Tesla
$302.85
Газ TTF
$34.70
Золото
$3,335.64
Ethereum
$2,369.64