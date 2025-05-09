The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the incident with a resident of the city who was hit by a car. The press service of the TCC reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on the morning of May 1 in the area of the Donetsk highway. Then two civilians, seeing the military, began to run away. One of them was crossing the highway with heavy traffic and was hit by a car.

According to local media, the victim was Rostyslav Bilyayenko, a resident of Dnipro. He ended up in the hospital and was diagnosed with a displaced femur fracture.

In a conversation with journalists, the man stated that on that day he was walking to work when two vans drove up to him, from which people in military uniforms ran out. They did not show any documents and tried to detain him.

Rostyslav tried to escape, but ran onto the roadway, where he was hit by a car. He was caught up, hit on the leg. However, a military medic came out of one of the vans - seeing Rostyslav's condition, he stated that they would not take him.

According to the victim, he lay on the asphalt for more than an hour before being taken to the hospital. Already at the institution, he was оформ formly оформл оформl оформления оформly formally treated for the injury and underwent surgery.

Rehabilitation will take about six months or even a year, the man said. He added that he is the sole breadwinner for his sick mother and has already filed a statement with law enforcement agencies.

The TCC stated that the man was allegedly "wanted as a violator of military registration".

Police officers and servicemen called an ambulance for the victim. His claims of beatings by police and TCC and SP representatives are not true and are the result of a gross violation of traffic rules and his own carelessness. – the statement reads.

Let's remind

In Khmelnytskyi, a man jumped out of the window of the second floor, waiting for the decision of the VLK. He was given medical assistance and hospitalized, there was no physical violence.