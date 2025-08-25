In China, expectations of state support triggered a surge in developer stocks

$41.280.07
Exclusive
06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Publications
Exclusives
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 14088 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 14457 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 14010 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 12884 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 7146 views
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 12718 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 50302 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 35394 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 35859 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 38521 views
In China, expectations of state support triggered a surge in developer stocks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Shares of Chinese developers, including China Vanke, rose by 3% due to expectations of additional measures to support the real estate market. Shanghai has already eased restrictions on home purchases, and new measures may be taken in September.

In China, expectations of state support triggered a surge in developer stocks

Shares of Chinese developers rose on Monday, with China Vanke Co. shares reaching a six-month high amid expectations that Chinese authorities will introduce additional measures to support the country's falling real estate market, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Shares of Chinese developers rose by 3%, the largest increase in a month. Shares of developers, including China Vanke, Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. In Hong Kong, China Vanke shares rose by 16%, Sunac China – by 13%.

Analysts noted that this growth reflects growing expectations of further policy support. Meanwhile, Shanghai announced measures aimed at stimulating housing demand, such as easing restrictions on home purchases in the suburbs.

Additional measures could be taken as early as September, as authorities prepare to accelerate urban renovation projects and support the struggling real estate market, Securities Daily reports, citing an industry expert.

The rapid rise in apartment prices in central Tokyo has led to calls to restrict foreign ownership21.08.25, 18:37 • 3454 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Bloomberg News
Construction
Bloomberg L.P.
Hong Kong
China