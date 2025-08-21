The rapid rise in apartment prices in central Tokyo has led to calls to restrict foreign ownership

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 5022 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 8170 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 15070 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 10226 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 17434 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 42870 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 51792 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 54971 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 78815 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 190016 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.2m/s
46%
746mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shownPhotoAugust 21, 05:43 AM • 8918 views
Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 22August 21, 06:10 AM • 5770 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 45217 views
Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualtyPhotoAugust 21, 07:51 AM • 6814 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 54074 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 5042 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 15081 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 54399 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 99312 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 190070 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 57391 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 52635 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 52229 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 79820 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 95058 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
The Washington Post
Facebook
ChatGPT

The rapid rise in apartment prices in central Tokyo has led to calls to restrict foreign ownership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Apartment prices in Tokyo are skyrocketing, causing public discontent and political debate. The Democratic Party for the People plans a bill that will restrict the purchase of real estate by foreign investors.

The rapid rise in apartment prices in central Tokyo has led to calls to restrict foreign ownership

The Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), the leader of the July election race in Japan, is expected to introduce a bill soon that would restrict real estate purchases by foreign investors. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNBC and Reuters.

Details

In July of this year, Tokyo's Chiyoda district appealed to the Real Estate Association, an industry group, to strengthen measures to prevent the resale of newly built real estate properties. The goal is to curb speculative transactions and prevent excessive price increases.

According to a report by the Real Estate Economic Institute, over the past year:

The average price of new apartments in 23 municipalities in the center of the island Asian country's capital reached 111.81 million yen (about 760,000 US dollars).

But an even better market indicator is the median price. In this regard, the cost was 89.4 million yen, which is 9% more than a year earlier.

Currently, there is growing public dissatisfaction in Japan with the current trend in the real estate market.

Public opinion is influenced by the income level of Japanese residents and the current economic situation in the country.

"Excessive" tourism vs housing affordability: residents of the most popular cities are calling for restrictions on short-term rentals - FT11.04.25, 16:28 • 12024 views

Income levels remain low compared to several developed countries. For example, in 2024, Japan ranked 25th out of 34 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, ranked by purchasing power parity.

In terms of average annual wages adjusted for purchasing power parity - 49,446 US dollars, Japan ranks even below the average level.

But at the same time, real estate prices in the best areas of Tokyo have risen sharply. Various factors contributed to this. Among them:

  • rising construction costs;
    • labor costs;
      • a rather weak yen (Japan's official currency) and, accordingly, relatively low valuations. That is, a situation that attracts foreign investors.

        The urban real estate boom has attracted political attention, particularly during the recent upper house elections.

        According to local media reports, the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), which won a significant victory in the July elections, is expected to introduce a new bill.

        The goal is to restrict real estate purchases by foreign investors. The bill is expected at the autumn extraordinary session of the Japanese parliament.

        Real estate market: where buying a home will be cheapest07.07.25, 11:54 • 4032 views

        Let's return to the Chiyoda district in central Tokyo

        Public dissatisfaction with the trend in the Japanese real estate market is growing, as evidenced by numerous appeals. People expect the introduction of measures at the national and local levels, particularly regarding the issue of foreign ownership of real estate.

        One of the central proposals in the dispute:

        Certain apartments involved in redevelopment projects and other projects, according to a special provision, must be "unavailable" for resale for five years from the date of transfer.

        In addition, there are already provisions that prohibit multiple purchases of the same property under the same name.

        People who want to live in the area may no longer be able to do so: if speculative buying and selling increases; if prices rise even further

        - Masashi Nomura, director of the Real Estate Association, told Reuters.

        At the same time, there is data that the real estate industry in Tokyo is thriving:

        Five major companies, including Mitsui Fudosan and Mitsubishi Estate, reported record profits for the previous fiscal year.

        So, will administrative guidelines effectively curb prices?

        Discussions between the authorities and residents of central Tokyo continue. But at the same time, there are valid concerns about the risk of violating property rights.

        Now, should we expect restrictions in the style of "Japan First"?

        There is an opinion that officials seeking populist changes are regaining popularity in Japan.

        For example, Sanseito, a right-wing populist party campaigning on an anti-immigration "Japan First" platform. The party is also preparing its own proposal to restrict land acquisition by foreign nationals, but Sanseito has not yet set a deadline for submitting this proposal.

        Dubai breaks records: real estate market reaches $117 billion in the first half of 202522.07.25, 18:39 • 5830 views

        Meanwhile, the ruling coalition does not have a majority in both houses of the Japanese parliament. Therefore, the positions of opposition parties are becoming increasingly important for shaping the results of legislative decisions.

        In fact, it is quite difficult to separate foreign ownership from the broader debate about Japan's foreign population, believes Tobias Harris, founder of the political risk consulting firm Japan Foresight.

        Regarding Sanseito's proposals, he says the following:

        In its rhetoric, the party emphasizes... economic security, hinting at the danger posed by some foreigners buying real estate

        - says a representative of Japan Foresight.

        Currently, data on foreign real estate purchases in Japan are not "on the surface."

        The volume of foreign purchases is difficult to determine because Japan does not publish official statistics on the nationality of buyers.

        But there is a semi-annual study by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp, published in March 2025. In 3 districts of Tokyo:

        1. Chiyoda.
          1. Shibuya.
            1. Minato

              According to the study, in each of the above-mentioned districts, 20% to 40% of new apartments are usually sold to foreign buyers.

              However, domestic investors and residents also buy real estate. That is, in fact, foreigners are only one of the factors in price growth.

              - said Makoto Sakuma, senior researcher at the Japanese think tank NLI Research Institute.

              But Sanseito has intensified its rhetoric regarding foreigners and foreign capital after winning three seats in the lower house last year, CNBC writes.

              Recall

              Summer sales of residential real estate in the US showed the slowest growth in 10 years.

              European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list 18.08.25, 11:23 • 109850 views

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              News of the WorldReal Estate