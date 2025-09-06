$41.350.00
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

In Chernihiv, propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes, dropped from a drone, were discovered. They call for cooperation with the occupiers and targeting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a drone

In one of Chernihiv's microdistricts, leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes were found with calls to share coordinates and help direct fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for which real money, dropped by Russians from a drone, would be received. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

In the morning, on September 6, the police received a report that in one of Chernihiv's microdistricts, leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes were found with calls to share coordinates and help direct fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for which real money would be received. The leaflets were dropped by Russians from a drone. An investigative and operational group from the Chernihiv District Police Department arrived at the scene.

- the report states.

Information about the incident has been registered, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved. The police warned of criminal liability for cooperation with the enemy and urged people to destroy Russian leaflets.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. The main goal is to discredit security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Fake news
National Police of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Kyiv