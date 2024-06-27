In Chernihiv region Russian troops fired at two communities: 24 explosions were recorded
Russian troops shelled two communities in the Chernihiv Region, 24 explosions were recorded.
Details
As reported, in the Chernihiv region recorded:
· Semyonovskaya hromada: Karpovichi – 2 explosions, probably dropped by vog from a UAV. Lubyanoe – 10 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.
· Snovskaya hromada: Elino – 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably an FPV Drone; 4 explosions, probably a vog drop from a UAV. Hrinovka – 6 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery.
