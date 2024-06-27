Russians hit two communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 2 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy Region, 5 explosions were recorded in the Khotyn and Belopol communities.
Russian troops on the night of June 27 and Thursday morning carried out 2 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 5 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.
Details
It is reported that the Khotyn and Belopol communities were subjected to enemy attacks.
Khotyn community: the enemy fired mortars (2 explosions).
Belopolskaya hromada: the Russians hit the territory of the hromada with artillery (3 explosions).
