Russians attacked Olgivka in Kherson region with aircraft and drone in the morning, two people were injured

In the Kherson region, as a result of an airstrike and a drone attack by Russian troops on Olgovka, a 60-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Thursday.

Details

"In the morning, the Russian military attacked Olgovka, Berislavsky district, from aircraft and a drone," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As a result of the" arrival " of a guided aerial bomb in his own home, a 60-year-old man was injured. He suffered an explosive injury and leg injuries.

A 53-year-old woman was hit by an enemy drone. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury, abdominal and hip injuries.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital in a moderate condition of severity.

