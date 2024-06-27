At night, two "shaheds" were shot down over the Kherson region, during the day there are dead and 16 injured due to Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling and airstrikes on 25 settlements, including industrial facilities and a humanitarian headquarters, 1 person was killed and 16 were injured, including 2 children, and 2 shaheds were shot down at night.
In the Kherson region, the Russian army shelled and carried out airstrikes on 25 settlements, including an industrial facility, the premises of the humanitarian headquarters and a gas pipeline. As a result of enemy attacks, one person was killed and 16 others were injured, including two children, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said.
"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 16 more were injured, including 2 children," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
According to Prokudin, over the past day, Krasny Mayak, Mikhaylovka, Yantarnoye, Antonovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Berislav, Sadovoye, Novokairi, Tomarino, Kachkarevka, Aleksandrovka, Veseloe, Tyaginka, Olgovka, Ivanovka, Nikolaevka, Zolotaya Balka, Kizomys, Belozerka, Pridneprovskoye, Kamyshany, Lviv, Osokorovka, Kazatskoye and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.
the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, a high-rise building and 15 private houses were damaged. An industrial facility, a shop, a warehouse of the humanitarian center and a gas pipeline were hit. As a result of the shelling, outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged.
In addition, Prokudin said that during a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces over the territory of our region destroyed 2 "Shahed-131/136.