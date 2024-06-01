ukenru
In Chernihiv, after the UOC-MP, a medieval cathedral is being restored

In Chernihiv, after the UOC-MP, a medieval cathedral is being restored

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31532 views

In Chernihiv, museum workers are restoring the 11th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, which was previously used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, by cleaning the walls, removing garbage and dismantling illegal structures.

In Chernihiv, museum workers clean the wall paintings and remove garbage from the Transfiguration Cathedral of the XI century, which was used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate until 2023. This is reported on the website of the national architectural and historical reserve "Chernihiv ancient", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that now employees of the Reserve are cleaning the monument from dirt and carbon deposits on the walls, as well as from garbage and dismantling structures illegally installed by the UOC-MP.

General Director of Chernihiv ancient Natalia Rebrova called the state of the cathedral "terrible". In her opinion, representatives of the UOC-MP did not appreciate the memo. Rebrova also assured that after the restoration work, the church will be opened to visitors.

It is not yet known how regularly the Orthodox Church of Ukraine can perform divine services in the oldest church in Chernihiv. On Christmas Day, December 25, 2023, the OCU held a divine service in the Transfiguration Cathedral for the first time. Since then, the shrine has been preserved for the winter period.

Help

The cathedral is one of the oldest churches in Russia. It is located in the historical environment of Chernihiv, in the center of the former detinets. Construction of the cathedral began around 1033-1034 by order of the first known Chernihiv Prince Mstislav Vladimirovich from The Chronicles.

After several years of restoration: Notre Dame Cathedral to open to tourists in December

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

