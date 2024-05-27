After several years of restoration: Notre Dame Cathedral to open to tourists in December

The restoration of Notre Dame de Paris continues in Paris. It is expected to be open to visitors again on December 8 this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Le Parisien.

Details

It is noted that the builders have already returned the apse cross, which fell at the very beginning of the fire in Notre Dame, to its place .

According to Philippe Juste, head of the organization responsible for the renovation of Notre Dame, the next step will be to dismantle the scaffolding from the choirs so that tourists during the Paris Olympics can see the almost restored cathedral building.

The publication notes that the restoration work on the cathedral is nearing completion and its opening to the public is already scheduled for December 8, 2024.

Notre Dame drops scaffolding 5 years after fire: timelapse of the cathedral's restoration

In April 2019, a massive fire broke out in the cathedral, which is considered one of the symbols of Paris. Perhaps the only element that escaped the fire was the apse cross.

According to Le Parisien, it is twelve meters wide and weighs about two tons. The cross, which is made of iron and decorated with gold sculptures, is the work of the famous architect Viollet-le-Duc.

It is known that during the devastating fire in 2019, the cross almost immediately fell to the ground, so it was almost not damaged by the fire.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral should be completed by the end of 2024.