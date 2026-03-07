In Cherkasy region, a sluice on the Tiasmyn River was destroyed; no flooding has been reported yet - OVA

In the Cherkasy district of Cherkasy region, the destruction of a sluice gate of a hydraulic structure on the Tiasmyn River has been recorded. Currently, constant monitoring of the water level is being carried out in settlements that may fall into the zone of possible flooding. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the hydraulic structure is located on the territory of a former plant. After receiving information about the incident, a meeting of regional and local commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations was held to coordinate further actions.

"The night before, we received information that a sluice gate of a hydraulic structure on the Tiasmyn River was destroyed in the Cherkasy district. It is located on the territory of a former plant," Taburets said.

In settlements that may fall into the zone of possible flooding, observation posts have been set up from among community rescue officers. The water level is checked hourly.

According to his information, no reports of flooding of private households have been received from local residents.

A mobile operational group of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Cherkasy region is working on site, and the forces and means of rescuers are on standby.

The Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the region also indicated that "rescuers carry out hourly monitoring using UAVs within the Cherkasy district."

"In settlements that fall into the zone of possible flooding, 10 observation posts have been set up from among community rescue officers. In total, 35 units of equipment and 67 personnel, including forces and means of the combined anti-flood detachment, are involved in the district. No reports of flooding of houses and private households have been received from the local population," the State Emergency Service indicated.

The regional military administration noted that the situation is currently under control.

