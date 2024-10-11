In Cherkasy region 7 “Shaheds” were killed during a 9-hour-long alert, and a solar power plant was damaged due to Russian attack
Cherkasy region was on air alert for 9.5 hours because of enemy drones, 7 "Shaheds" were shot down, private property and a solar power plant were damaged by the Russian attack, no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Good morning, Cherkasy region. For nine and a half hours in a row, our region was on alert. Due to enemy UAVs moving from different directions and changing routes. According to preliminary data, during this time, our defenders destroyed seven "Shaheds" in the Cherkasy sky. There were no casualties. And this is the most important thing
"In one case, we had a dry vegetation fire due to falling debris. The fire was extinguished. An outbuilding of a private household and a solar power plant were also damaged," the RMA head said.
According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.
