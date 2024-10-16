In Cherkasy region 17 “Shaheds” were destroyed during a protracted alert
In Cherkasy region, 17 enemy Shahed drones were destroyed overnight. According to preliminary data, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property, and the area is being inspected.
In Cherkasy region, 17 enemy drones of the "Shahed" type were destroyed, no information about casualties or property damage was received, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Goodbye, Cherkasy region! The skies over the region are clear. Since Tuesday evening, we have been on high alert for the threat of air strikes. Then a few more. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 17 "shaheds" within the region. There was no information about casualties or damage to property
According to him, the inspection of the territory continues.
