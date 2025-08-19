In Bukovyna, ex-policeman sentenced to 7 years for extorting a bribe of 40 thousand euros

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 5118 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7780 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10968 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 13845 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 16332 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 61936 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 53840 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 69194 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 87967 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 66773 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 78450 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 68508 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 7666 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 72233 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine07:45 AM • 10187 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 5138 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7802 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10978 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 5246 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 13847 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 5292 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 68650 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 42776 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 100572 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 90179 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

In Bukovyna, ex-policeman sentenced to 7 years for extorting a bribe of 40 thousand euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

The former head of a police unit in Bukovyna was sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of inciting a bribe and seizing 40 thousand euros.

In Bukovyna, ex-policeman sentenced to 7 years for extorting a bribe of 40 thousand euros

On August 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the police unit in Chernivtsi region: he was found guilty of inciting a bribe of 40,000 euros. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The SAP does not name the former official, but judging by the description of the case, it is Volodymyr Mitrynyuk.

On August 19, the HACC found the former head of the unit of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi region guilty of inciting a bribe and seizing 40,000 euros. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property and upheld the bail of UAH 2 million, and also established obligations regarding restriction of movement and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

- the post says.

By the court's verdict, the former official of the National Police was found guilty of "attempted crime", "offer, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official", "fraud" and complicity in a crime.

The court upheld the previously applied preventive measure, namely bail in the amount of 2 million hryvnias.

- law enforcement officers added.

Also, until the verdict comes into force, the arrested person is subject to the following procedural obligations:

  • not to leave the Chernivtsi district of Chernivtsi region without the court's permission;
    • hand over to the authorized state body the passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and/or another document that gives the right to travel abroad;
      • wear an electronic bracelet.

        Additionally

        The court's verdict comes into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

        Court seizes property of former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov8/18/25, 5:27 PM • 2900 views

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Chernivtsi Oblast
        National Police of Ukraine
        Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
        Euro
        High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
        Danube
        Ukraine