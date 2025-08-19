In Bukovyna, ex-policeman sentenced to 7 years for extorting a bribe of 40 thousand euros

On August 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the police unit in Chernivtsi region: he was found guilty of inciting a bribe of 40,000 euros. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The SAP does not name the former official, but judging by the description of the case, it is Volodymyr Mitrynyuk.

On August 19, the HACC found the former head of the unit of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi region guilty of inciting a bribe and seizing 40,000 euros. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property and upheld the bail of UAH 2 million, and also established obligations regarding restriction of movement and wearing an electronic monitoring device. - the post says.

By the court's verdict, the former official of the National Police was found guilty of "attempted crime", "offer, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official", "fraud" and complicity in a crime.

The court upheld the previously applied preventive measure, namely bail in the amount of 2 million hryvnias. - law enforcement officers added.

Also, until the verdict comes into force, the arrested person is subject to the following procedural obligations:

not to leave the Chernivtsi district of Chernivtsi region without the court's permission;

hand over to the authorized state body the passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and/or another document that gives the right to travel abroad;

wear an electronic bracelet.

Additionally

The court's verdict comes into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

