In Brovary, a man explodes a grenade, injuring a police officer
Kyiv • UNN
In Brovary near Kyiv, a man exploded a grenade, injuring a police officer. Eyewitnesses claim that the man was allegedly running from the police.
The incident happened on Nezalezhnosti Street. According to eyewitnesses, the man was allegedly running away from law enforcement and then detonated a grenade.
It is known that a law enforcement officer was also wounded.
According to eyewitnesses, the man who detonated the grenade is alive.
