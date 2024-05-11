In Brovary, a man explodes a grenade, injuring a police officer

In Brovary, near Kyiv, a man exploded a grenade. A police officer was injured in the explosion, a UNN correspondent reports, citing eyewitnesses.

The incident happened on Nezalezhnosti Street. According to eyewitnesses, the man was allegedly running away from law enforcement and then detonated a grenade.

It is known that a law enforcement officer was also wounded.

According to eyewitnesses, the man who detonated the grenade is alive.

