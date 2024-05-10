Threw and threatened police officers with a weapon in Brovary: the man was taken into custody and bail was set at UAH 242 thousand

A court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on a man who threw and threatened police officers in Brovary with a weapon. He was sent to custody with the possibility of bail, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Today, on May 10, the Brovary City District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the detainee in the form of detention for two months with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 242,000. The attacker faces up to five years in prison for the crime - the statement said.

Add

Investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion on the facts of committing hooliganism with the use of firearms (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code), threats or violence against a law enforcement officer (Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code), and intentionally causing light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his or her official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code).

Recall

In Brovary, Kyiv region, a drunk man armed with a weapon attacked police officers who arrived to arrest him. The attacker is currently behind bars and faces up to 5 years in prison.