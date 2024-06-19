In Britain, two activists sprayed orange paint on Stonehenge

On Wednesday, June 19, members of the Just Stop Oil movement sprayed orange paint on the famous Stonehenge stone monument.In this way, they wanted to draw attention to the problems of ecology. UNN writes about this with a link to the Just Stop Oil page in X.

Details

In a video posted on social media, two people in white T-shirts with the inscription Just stop Oil run up to the monoliths of Stonehenge with spray cans, spraying paint.

People gathered nearby ,probably other tourists, tried to stop the protesters by dragging them away. One protester stopped and sat cross-legged on the grass, while the other was dragged away from the scene by a woman.

Just Stop Oil said the protesters were 21-year-old Oxford student na Lynch and 73-year-old Rajan Naidu from Birmingham. They sprayed Stonehenge with"powder paint.

In Germany, environmental activists stormed a Tesla factory to stop the company's expansion

The UK Government has committed to comply with the initial requirement of Just Stop Oil – "no new oil and gas". However, we all know that this is not enough. Continued burning of coal, oil and gas will lead to the death of millions of people - said the activists.

Addition

A representative of the organization English Heritage, which is engaged in the preservation of monuments in the UK, called the spray of paint on the stones of Stonehenge "extremely annoying". He added that the curators of the organization are studying the degree of damage.

According to CN, the Police arrested two protesters "on suspicion of damaging an ancient monument.

Recall

Two environmental activists poured soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris to promote the "right to a healthy and sustainable diet".