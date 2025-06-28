In Britain, a man was sentenced to 40 years for killing a schoolchild with a samurai sword

A man has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old schoolboy with a samurai sword during a 20-minute altercation in east London, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Marcus Monzo fatally wounded Daniel Anjorin minutes after the schoolboy left his home in Hainault on April 30 last year. The 37-year-old also wounded five other people, including two police officers.

In London, a man attacked passers-by and stabbed a 14-year-old boy to death

Jurors at the Old Bailey on Wednesday found Monzo, a Brazilian and Spanish national, guilty of murdering the schoolboy from Woodford Green. Due to time already served and other mitigating circumstances, such as "previously good character," Monzo was given a minimum sentence of 38 years and 309 days.

The court was shown police bodycam footage that showed officers attempting to disarm Monzo and subsequently sustaining serious injuries.

Speaking after the hearing, Daniel's family said they believed "justice had been served."

"This has been a painful and traumatic chapter in our lives. No verdict will bring back our son Daniel, whom we loved so much. Daniel was taken from us in a way no family should ever have to experience," said parents Ebenezer and Grace Anjorin.

At the Old Bailey court, the judge told Monzo: "Your choice to use cannabis over months and days was the dominant cause of your state that day. You were warned of its negative effects on you, you knew that it made you paranoid and, at the very least, led to panic attacks."

Addition

In Poland, police arrested a 40-year-old homeless man suspected of illegally detaining and beating a 51-year-old Ukrainian woman for nine days.