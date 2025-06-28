$41.590.00
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 83883 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 111019 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 122521 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 183109 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 125027 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 220078 views
In Britain, a man was sentenced to 40 years for killing a schoolchild with a samurai sword

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

Marcus Monzo was sentenced to 38 years and 309 days in prison for fatally wounding 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin with a samurai sword. The assailant also wounded five people, including two police officers.

In Britain, a man was sentenced to 40 years for killing a schoolchild with a samurai sword

A man has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old schoolboy with a samurai sword during a 20-minute altercation in east London, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Marcus Monzo fatally wounded Daniel Anjorin minutes after the schoolboy left his home in Hainault on April 30 last year. The 37-year-old also wounded five other people, including two police officers.

In London, a man attacked passers-by and stabbed a 14-year-old boy to death30.04.24, 18:19 • 19967 views

Jurors at the Old Bailey on Wednesday found Monzo, a Brazilian and Spanish national, guilty of murdering the schoolboy from Woodford Green. Due to time already served and other mitigating circumstances, such as "previously good character," Monzo was given a minimum sentence of 38 years and 309 days.

The court was shown police bodycam footage that showed officers attempting to disarm Monzo and subsequently sustaining serious injuries.

Speaking after the hearing, Daniel's family said they believed "justice had been served."

"This has been a painful and traumatic chapter in our lives. No verdict will bring back our son Daniel, whom we loved so much. Daniel was taken from us in a way no family should ever have to experience," said parents Ebenezer and Grace Anjorin.

At the Old Bailey court, the judge told Monzo: "Your choice to use cannabis over months and days was the dominant cause of your state that day. You were warned of its negative effects on you, you knew that it made you paranoid and, at the very least, led to panic attacks."

Addition

In Poland, police arrested a 40-year-old homeless man suspected of illegally detaining and beating a 51-year-old Ukrainian woman for nine days.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Brazil
Spain
Poland
Tesla
