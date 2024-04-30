In London, a man attacked passers-by and stabbed a 14-year-old boy to death

A 36-year-old man attacked passers-by after crashing his car into a house. As a result, a 14-year-old boy died of a stab wound in hospital, two policemen and two civilians were injured, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Police reported that the man drove his car into a house near the Hainault tube station in a suburb of London, after which he attacked passers-by and police officers holding a sword.

The incident was reported to police at around seven in the morning local time. Witnesses say they saw a man with a "large samurai sword".

According to one eyewitness, the police called on the attacker to drop the sword, then used a stun gun and "piled on him" to detain him.

Five victims were hospitalized with injuries, but their condition is not yet known. According to police, a 14-year-old boy who was wounded in the attack died in hospital.

"He was taken to the hospital after being stabbed and, unfortunately, died shortly afterward," the police said.

Police detained the attacker, who, according to media reports, is 36 years old. The attacker's motives are not known.

