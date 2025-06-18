In Belgium, they want to try a former diplomat for the murder of Patrice Lumumba

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 30 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 19094 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 62528 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 194992 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 207411 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 194264 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 225727 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 191618 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171646 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136904 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
64%
750mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubbleJune 17, 09:18 PM • 26167 views
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 26860 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 24470 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US02:08 AM • 35245 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 38565 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 95492 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 323994 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 362665 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 369416 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 439242 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 61613 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 122383 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 135176 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 195269 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118610 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

In Belgium, they want to try a former diplomat for the murder of Patrice Lumumba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

92-year-old Étienne Davignon is accused of involvement in the murder of Patrice Lumumba in 1961. The hearing is scheduled for January 2026, and relatives are demanding the truth.

In Belgium, they want to try a former diplomat for the murder of Patrice Lumumba

The Belgian prosecutor's office intends to bring 92-year-old former diplomat Étienne Davignon to justice for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1961. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Davignon is accused of participating in the illegal detention and transfer of Lumumba, as well as degrading treatment of him. He himself has not commented on the situation.

Lumumba's children filed a complaint with the Belgian judiciary back in 2011. They demanded an investigation into the circumstances of the murder of their father, who was executed at the age of 35. According to AFP, Davignon is the only one of the ten Belgian suspects who is still alive.

The decision to bring the case to court will be made by an investigating judge. The hearing is scheduled for January 2026.

We are moving in the right direction. We strive, first of all, for the truth 

– said Patrice Lumumba's daughter, Juliana Lumumba.

Additionally

The politician was shot with the support of Belgium – the former colonial power. His body was dissolved in acid. The only fragment found was a tooth with a gold crown, which the Belgian authorities returned to the family in 2022.

Belgian police commissioner Gérard Soete, who coordinated the destruction of the body, confessed that he kept the tooth for himself. He also spoke about a second tooth and two fingers that were never found.

In 2001, the Belgian parliamentary commission recognized Belgium's "moral responsibility" for the murder. In 2002, the government apologized to the Lumumba family and the Congolese people.

Reference

Patrice Lumumba became the first Prime Minister of Congo after independence in June 1960. In less than seven months, he went from a national leader to a victim of murder. After the separatist crisis in Katanga province, he was removed from power. In December 1960, he was arrested for the second time and transferred to Katanga.

On January 16, 1961, he was attacked during transport, and the next day he was shot along with two allies.

Let us remind you

In the 1980s, Davignon was Vice-Chairman of the European Commission. At the time of Lumumba's murder, he was a trainee diplomat. His role in the events remains under investigation.

Fighting in Goma: Eastern Congo gripped by new wave of violence13.04.25, 02:37 • 4718 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
European Commission
Belgium
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9