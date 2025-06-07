In Belgium, a double murder of a Ukrainian mother and daughter is being investigated, the crime scene was set on fire: details

In the city of Haasrode (Belgium), a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead in a house, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway. This is reported by UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of Leuven, local broadcaster VRT.

Details

In the Belgian city of Haasrode, the prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into the double murder of a 46-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter.

Both victims had stab wounds and the crime scene was set on fire.

This morning, at about 9:30 a.m., the fire service received a call about a fire in a priest's house on Milsestraat Street in Haasrode, near Oud-Heverlee. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was coming from the windows of the first-floor apartment. Emergency services arrived en masse. At about 10:20 a.m., the fire was brought under control, but during a search of the apartment, firefighters found two victims: a mother (46) and a daughter (6). The woman was already dead when they arrived. The girl was resuscitated, but eventually she also died. Both victims had stab wounds. The Leuven prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the double murder - the statement reads.

It is noted that preliminary findings by the prosecutor's fire expert indicate that the fire in the house was set deliberately.

It is about a Ukrainian family that has been living in our country for three years. The girl's father is still fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. The woman also had a 16-year-old son who was at school at the time of the fire. He is being taken care of - writes VRT.

From Tuesday, after the extended weekend, a register of condolences will be placed in the city hall, where everyone can leave a message of condolence. At school, classmates were informed about what happened, and after the weekend, the children will also have an appropriate conversation about it in each class.

Acting Mayor Francis Van Bisbrouck is deeply shocked by the tragedy. "The death of a young child affects the entire community, and of course, the school as well. I am very grateful to the emergency services who arrived quickly on the scene, as well as to the efforts of the Hazensprong team and all our staff who were involved in these difficult circumstances," VRT quoted the mayor as saying.

