In Belgium, a double murder of a Ukrainian mother and daughter is being investigated, the crime scene was set on fire: details

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

June 6, 04:17 PM

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

June 6, 04:59 PM

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

June 6, 05:15 PM
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM
In Belgium, a double murder of a Ukrainian mother and daughter is being investigated, the crime scene was set on fire: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

In the city of Haasrode, Belgium, a 46-year-old Ukrainian woman and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead with stab wounds. The crime scene was set on fire, a double murder investigation is underway.

In Belgium, a double murder of a Ukrainian mother and daughter is being investigated, the crime scene was set on fire: details

In the city of Haasrode (Belgium), a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead in a house, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway. This is reported by UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of Leuven, local broadcaster VRT.

Details

In the Belgian city of Haasrode, the prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into the double murder of a 46-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter.

Both victims had stab wounds and the crime scene was set on fire.

This morning, at about 9:30 a.m., the fire service received a call about a fire in a priest's house on Milsestraat Street in Haasrode, near Oud-Heverlee. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was coming from the windows of the first-floor apartment. Emergency services arrived en masse. At about 10:20 a.m., the fire was brought under control, but during a search of the apartment, firefighters found two victims: a mother (46) and a daughter (6). The woman was already dead when they arrived. The girl was resuscitated, but eventually she also died. Both victims had stab wounds. The Leuven prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the double murder

- the statement reads.

It is noted that preliminary findings by the prosecutor's fire expert indicate that the fire in the house was set deliberately.

It is about a Ukrainian family that has been living in our country for three years. The girl's father is still fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. The woman also had a 16-year-old son who was at school at the time of the fire. He is being taken care of

- writes VRT.

From Tuesday, after the extended weekend, a register of condolences will be placed in the city hall, where everyone can leave a message of condolence. At school, classmates were informed about what happened, and after the weekend, the children will also have an appropriate conversation about it in each class.

Acting Mayor Francis Van Bisbrouck is deeply shocked by the tragedy. "The death of a young child affects the entire community, and of course, the school as well. I am very grateful to the emergency services who arrived quickly on the scene, as well as to the efforts of the Hazensprong team and all our staff who were involved in these difficult circumstances," VRT quoted the mayor as saying.

Let us remind you

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has charged three people suspected of spying for Russia. They were tasked with spying on a former Ukrainian fighter, possibly with the aim of killing him.

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen 04.06.25, 14:45 • 22270 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
Belgium
Germany
