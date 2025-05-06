$41.600.11
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2300 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 11988 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 12713 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 15037 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 41753 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 118452 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 180669 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 181978 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176490 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190325 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

Publications
Exclusives
In April, demand for new trucks in Ukraine decreased: which models are popular In April 2024, the Ukrainian market for new commercial vehicles showed a decrease in demand. According to Ukrautoprom, 660 new trucks were registered during the month, which is 16% less than in April last year. The leader in the truck market remained the German brand MAN, with 125 registered vehicles. The second place was taken by Renault (99 units), and the third – by DAF (72 units). The top five brands also included: * Mercedes-Benz (64 units) * Scania (54 units) Compared to March 2024, April registrations of new trucks in Ukraine decreased by 22%.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

In April, the new commercial vehicle market in Ukraine decreased by 6% compared to last year, to 982 vehicles. Since the beginning of the year, the fleet has been replenished with 3,820 vehicles, which is 2% less.

In April, demand for new trucks in Ukraine decreased: which models are popular In April 2024, the Ukrainian market for new commercial vehicles showed a decrease in demand. According to Ukrautoprom, 660 new trucks were registered during the month, which is 16% less than in April last year. The leader in the truck market remained the German brand MAN, with 125 registered vehicles. The second place was taken by Renault (99 units), and the third – by DAF (72 units). The top five brands also included: * Mercedes-Benz (64 units) * Scania (54 units) Compared to March 2024, April registrations of new trucks in Ukraine decreased by 22%.

In April, the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles) showed a decline. In particular, 982 new cars were registered, which is 6% less than in the same period of 2023. This was reported by Ukrautoprom in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past month, 982 cars were sold on the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles)... Compared to April last year, demand for new commercial vehicles decreased by 6%

 - the report says.

So the top five leaders in the new commercial vehicle market last month included:

  • MAN - 128 units;
    • CITROEN - 118 units;
      • RENAULT - 113 units;
        • PEUGEOT - 78 units;
          • FORD - 75 units.

            According to Ukrautoprom, a total of 3,820 new cars have been added to the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special vehicles since the beginning of the year, which is 2% less than in the same period last year.

            Alina Volianska

            Alina Volianska

