In April, the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles) showed a decline. In particular, 982 new cars were registered, which is 6% less than in the same period of 2023. This was reported by Ukrautoprom in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past month, 982 cars were sold on the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles)... Compared to April last year, demand for new commercial vehicles decreased by 6% - the report says.

So the top five leaders in the new commercial vehicle market last month included:

MAN - 128 units;

CITROEN - 118 units;

RENAULT - 113 units;

PEUGEOT - 78 units;

FORD - 75 units.

According to Ukrautoprom, a total of 3,820 new cars have been added to the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special vehicles since the beginning of the year, which is 2% less than in the same period last year.

