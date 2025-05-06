In April, demand for new trucks in Ukraine decreased: which models are popular In April 2024, the Ukrainian market for new commercial vehicles showed a decrease in demand. According to Ukrautoprom, 660 new trucks were registered during the month, which is 16% less than in April last year. The leader in the truck market remained the German brand MAN, with 125 registered vehicles. The second place was taken by Renault (99 units), and the third – by DAF (72 units). The top five brands also included: * Mercedes-Benz (64 units) * Scania (54 units) Compared to March 2024, April registrations of new trucks in Ukraine decreased by 22%.
In April, the new commercial vehicle market in Ukraine decreased by 6% compared to last year, to 982 vehicles. Since the beginning of the year, the fleet has been replenished with 3,820 vehicles, which is 2% less.
In April, the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles) showed a decline. In particular, 982 new cars were registered, which is 6% less than in the same period of 2023. This was reported by Ukrautoprom in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past month, 982 cars were sold on the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles)... Compared to April last year, demand for new commercial vehicles decreased by 6%
So the top five leaders in the new commercial vehicle market last month included:
- MAN -
128 units;
- CITROEN - 118 units;
- RENAULT - 113 units;
- PEUGEOT - 78 units;
- FORD - 75 units.
According to Ukrautoprom, a total of 3,820 new cars have been added to the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special vehicles since the beginning of the year, which is 2% less than in the same period last year.
