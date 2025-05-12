$41.550.04
In April 2025, Ukrainians purchased 1256 passenger cars from China, mostly electric cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2410 views

In April 2025, Ukrainians purchased 1256 passenger cars from China, which is 8% more than last year. The most popular were BYD Song Plus and VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx.

In April 2025, Ukrainians purchased 1256 passenger cars from China, mostly electric cars

Ukrainians purchased 1,256 passenger cars imported from China in April 2025. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, reports UNN.

Details

This is 8% more than in April 2024. Of this number:

  • new – 1033 units (+22%);
    • used – 223 units (-30%).

      At the same time, the absolute majority of passenger cars from China are electric vehicles (82%). The most popular models of passenger cars of Chinese origin are:

      • BYD Song Plus - 179 units;
        • VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 153 units;
          • AUDI Q4 e-tron - 75 units;
            • ZEEKR 001 - 63 units;
              • ZEEKR 7X - 43 units.

                The most popular models of used passenger cars of Chinese origin are:

                • ZEEKR 001 - 39 units;
                  • MG ZS - 19 units;
                    • ZEEKR 7X - 17 units;
                      • POLESTAR 2 - 11 units;
                        • BUICK Envision - 10 units.

                          Recall

                          In April, demand for electric cars increased by 37%. The most popular were BYD Song Plus among new cars and TESLA Model Y among used cars.

                          Also, UNN reported that in April, Ukrainians imported more than 20.7 thousand used cars, mostly gasoline cars. Volkswagen Golf tops the popularity ranking, and the average age of cars is 9.5 years.

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

                          EconomyAuto
                          Volkswagen
                          China
