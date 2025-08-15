In Alaska, Russian pilots and journalists were accommodated in a former "COVID" hospital

Russian pilots and journalists were accommodated in the premises of a former "covid" hospital during the visit of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to Alaska. Sleeping places there are fenced off only by curtains, and food and sanitary conditions are limited, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Videos and descriptions of the living conditions of pilots of the Russian president's flight detachment and Russian journalists who arrived in Alaska to cover the meeting between Putin and Donald Trump are circulating online.

As stated, "due to the high tourist season and the influx of guests in Anchorage and enhanced security measures," the pilots and journalists of the Kremlin pool were accommodated at the stadium of the local university's sports complex.

Previously, this room was used as a "covid" hospital, and now it has been converted into a temporary accommodation point. Sleeping places are separated only by curtains. Men and women, according to Russian media, were accommodated in the same sector on cots, which, according to one of the correspondents, "resemble stretchers."

"Additional towels and toilet paper were issued in large boxes. There is no organized food at the facility, only drinking water from fountains. To brush your teeth, you have to queue," the publication says.

