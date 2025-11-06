In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"

During a music lesson at a school in Espoo, near Helsinki, students were asked to sing the Russian song "Kalinka". The incident caused outrage in the Ukrainian community after an 11-year-old student from a Ukrainian family refused to sing in Russian. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

The girl's mother, musician Iryna Horkun-Silen, said that her daughter Nicole told the teacher that she was Ukrainian and did not want to sing in Russian. To this, the teacher replied that "the war is not discussed at school."

The daughter understood that if she didn't sing, she would get a bad grade, so she was forced to sing. But it upset her very much - said the mother.

Iryna emphasizes that the song "Kalinka" is a song known for being performed by the Red Army Choir, which is associated with the Russian military and imperial past. In her opinion, such assignments in educational institutions contribute to "the normalization of the culture of the aggressor state."

Elinor Hellman, the principal of Storängen school in Espoo, emphasized that the institution is "open to all children regardless of their background" and adheres to the national curriculum. She explained that "in music lessons, students can get acquainted with different cultures, and the choice of songs has a pedagogical justification."

The Finnish National Agency for Education noted that due to the war in Ukraine, some cultural topics may be particularly sensitive and cause emotional reactions.

If a student is uncomfortable performing a certain song or task for personal reasons, the teacher has the right to make an exception — for example, choose another song or give another role in the performance - said lawyer Heidi Ruonala.

Vasyl Hutsul, head of the Society of Ukrainians in Finland, said that the incident deeply outraged the Ukrainian community.

According to Iryna Horkun-Silen, similar situations are not new in the country. "Although many Ukrainians understand and know Russian, this language has become for us the language of war, pain, and occupation," she explains.

In Odesa, the Palladium club, where Russian music was played, was banned - Odesa Regional Military Administration