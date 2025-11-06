ukenru
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"

Kyiv • UNN

In a Finnish school, a student from Ukraine refused to sing the Russian song "Kalinka", but the teacher insisted. This caused outrage among the Ukrainian community and a discussion about cultural sensitivity in educational institutions.

In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"

During a music lesson at a school in Espoo, near Helsinki, students were asked to sing the Russian song "Kalinka". The incident caused outrage in the Ukrainian community after an 11-year-old student from a Ukrainian family refused to sing in Russian. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

The girl's mother, musician Iryna Horkun-Silen, said that her daughter Nicole told the teacher that she was Ukrainian and did not want to sing in Russian. To this, the teacher replied that "the war is not discussed at school."

The daughter understood that if she didn't sing, she would get a bad grade, so she was forced to sing. But it upset her very much

- said the mother.

Iryna emphasizes that the song "Kalinka" is a song known for being performed by the Red Army Choir, which is associated with the Russian military and imperial past. In her opinion, such assignments in educational institutions contribute to "the normalization of the culture of the aggressor state."

Elinor Hellman, the principal of Storängen school in Espoo, emphasized that the institution is "open to all children regardless of their background" and adheres to the national curriculum. She explained that "in music lessons, students can get acquainted with different cultures, and the choice of songs has a pedagogical justification."

The Finnish National Agency for Education noted that due to the war in Ukraine, some cultural topics may be particularly sensitive and cause emotional reactions.

If a student is uncomfortable performing a certain song or task for personal reasons, the teacher has the right to make an exception — for example, choose another song or give another role in the performance

- said lawyer Heidi Ruonala.

Vasyl Hutsul, head of the Society of Ukrainians in Finland, said that the incident deeply outraged the Ukrainian community.

According to Iryna Horkun-Silen, similar situations are not new in the country. "Although many Ukrainians understand and know Russian, this language has become for us the language of war, pain, and occupation," she explains.

In Odesa, the Palladium club, where Russian music was played, was banned - Odesa Regional Military Administration04.11.25, 17:17 • 2478 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
War in Ukraine
Helsinki
Finland