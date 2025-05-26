$41.500.00
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 16488 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 24844 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175360 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 273977 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 320194 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 188658 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 116805 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110752 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75278 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57779 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,000 Russians and destroyed 53 enemy cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 1,000 Russian soldiers were eliminated and 53 cruise missiles were destroyed on May 25. Since the beginning of the war, the enemy's losses have reached 981,850 people.

In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,000 Russians and destroyed 53 enemy cruise missiles

In the past 24 hours, on May 25, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 53 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 981850 (+1000) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10858 (+4)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22641 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28320 (+51)
          • MLRS ‒ 1397 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1171 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37631 (+264)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3256 (+53)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 49843 (+92)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              A few days ago, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

                              135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
