In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,000 Russians and destroyed 53 enemy cruise missiles

In the past 24 hours, on May 25, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 53 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.05.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 981850 (+1000) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10858 (+4)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22641 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 28320 (+51)

MLRS ‒ 1397 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1171 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37631 (+264)

cruise missiles ‒ 3256 (+53)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 49843 (+92)

special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

A few days ago, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front